Fed's Lacker Favors Faster Rate Hike Path to Curb Inflation

Jeffrey Lacker, the hawkish president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, said on Monday he is worried inflation could surge unless the U.S. central bank raises interest rates faster than his fellow policymakers anticipate. "Right now I think we are at risk of getting behind the curve, so lately I've been an advocate of pushing rates up a little more aggressively than my colleagues," Lacker said in an interview on WCVE, a Richmond public radio station.

