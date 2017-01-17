Ex-Sentinel chief loses bid to void conviction, 14-year prison term
Jan 19 A federal appeals court rejected former Sentinel Management Group Inc chief Eric Bloom's bid to void his conviction and 14-year prison sentence over an estimated $666 million fraud that led to the demise of his suburban Chicago firm and a big writedown for Bank of New York Mellon Corp . The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago on Thursday disagreed with Bloom's contentions that a lack of evidence, prosecutorial misconduct and errors by the trial judge tainted the conviction, and that the sentence was too long because the judge miscalculated the alleged loss.
