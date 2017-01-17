Ex-Sentinel chief loses bid to void conviction, 14-year prison term

Jan 19 A federal appeals court rejected former Sentinel Management Group Inc chief Eric Bloom's bid to void his conviction and 14-year prison sentence over an estimated $666 million fraud that led to the demise of his suburban Chicago firm and a big writedown for Bank of New York Mellon Corp . The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago on Thursday disagreed with Bloom's contentions that a lack of evidence, prosecutorial misconduct and errors by the trial judge tainted the conviction, and that the sentence was too long because the judge miscalculated the alleged loss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.