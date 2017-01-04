Ex-Barclays Trader to Face Price-Fixi...

Ex-Barclays Trader to Face Price-Fixing Charges in New York

Jason Katz, a former Barclays Plc currency trader, is scheduled to appear in Manhattan federal court Wednesday to face criminal price-fixing charges, according to his lawyer and court documents. Details of the case against Katz haven't been made public.

