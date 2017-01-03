European shares slip, Britain's FTSE 100 at a record
Jan 9 European shares edged lower on Monday in early deals, though a rise among basic resources stocks helped Britain's FTSE 100 index hit a fresh record high. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David Cheever Will Tell His Dark and Murky Hist...
|3 hr
|From Rag To Raggedy
|1
|David Cheever, The Bike Shop Operator Has The S...
|3 hr
|Smort Fisher
|3
|AUDI AG will be building cars in Mexico.
|3 hr
|Smort Cheever
|2
|A New Model Is Being Tested at Auto Industry to...
|3 hr
|Filthy Fisher
|4
|DC Trump Needs to Know that Europe Tried Border...
|22 hr
|The Border Tax
|1
|David Cheever's Eulogy Was Interrupted by the O...
|Sun
|The Dark and Murky
|1
|US Has A Deep Rooted Problem to Show Off the Mi...
|Sun
|All The Midgets
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC