Electronic bookbuild drags primary debt into 21st century
Commonwealth Bank of Australia has become the first borrower to have orders for a new issue submitted electronically, with industry-backed Ipreo's bookbuild software used to syndicate its five-year covered bond last week. The technology, which is backed by several of Europe's leading DCM banks, allows investors to electronically submit orders directly to lead managers and receive notification of details such as pricing and allocations.
