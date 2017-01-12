ECB extended stimulus as 'steady hand...

ECB extended stimulus as 'steady hand' in turbulent year

Top officials of the European Central Bank extended their stimulus efforts in December in part to protect the eurozone economy from what could be a turbulent political year at home and globally. The concerns were recorded in a written account published Thursday about the bank's Dec. 8 meeting.

