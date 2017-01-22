Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 29,529 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period.
