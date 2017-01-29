Donald Trump Just Gave Wells Fargo a ...

Donald Trump Just Gave Wells Fargo a Break

Read more: Fox News

But the tide has already begun to turn for the nation's third biggest bank by assets, thanks in no small part to the new presidential administration. Earlier this week, the U.S. Labor Department removed a website it had created to log complaints from Wells Fargo employees who claimed to have been retaliated against by supervisors for blowing the whistle on a massive fake-account scandal that look place at the bank from at least 2011 through 2015.

