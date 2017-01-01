Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) Lowered to "Sel...

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) Lowered to "Sell" at Deutsche Bank AG

They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $47.00. Deutsche Bank AG's price target suggests a potential downside of 29.81% from the company's current price.

