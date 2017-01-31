Deutsche Bank's Bill for Russia Trades Reaches $629 Million
Deutsche Bank AG was fined $629 million by U.K. and U.S. authorities for compliance failures that saw the bank help wealthy Russians move about $10 billion out of the country using transactions that were likely thinly veiled attempts to cover up financial crime. The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority issued a 163 million-pound fine Tuesday, hours after New York's Department of Financial Services fined the bank $425 million, for failures over the so-called "mirror-trades."
