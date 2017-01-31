Deutsche Bank's Bill for Russia Trade...

Deutsche Bank's Bill for Russia Trades Reaches $629 Million

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Deutsche Bank AG was fined $629 million by U.K. and U.S. authorities for compliance failures that saw the bank help wealthy Russians move about $10 billion out of the country using transactions that were likely thinly veiled attempts to cover up financial crime. The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority issued a 163 million-pound fine Tuesday, hours after New York's Department of Financial Services fined the bank $425 million, for failures over the so-called "mirror-trades."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Columbus 2025: Where to from here? 6 hr General Stomp 4
US Is At A Cross Road For Changes...No One Know... 16 hr The Boycott 1
People of Europe came from Central Asia, The Bi... 18 hr Human Migration 1
Cheever's Stealth Plots Would Cause Him the Cha... 20 hr Not My President 1
There Is No Way For Me to Respond To That Nagro... 21 hr Nagro Cheever 4
Harry Truman made a historic mistake A half Cen... (Feb '13) Mon ssteve171717 7
President Trump Needs to Find A New IRS Commiss... Mon For Lori To Know 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,406 • Total comments across all topics: 278,446,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC