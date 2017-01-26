Demonstrators descend on San Marino home of Wells Fargo CEO

Beverly Roberts an activist from the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment , voices her opinion with Sgt. Robert Matthews of the San Marino Police Department, in front of the home Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan, during a protest of Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan, demanding the end of the Dakota Access Pipeline and similar pipeline projects business reforms, in San Marino, CA., Sunday, January 29, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.