DEED: Minnesota manufacturers optimistic about 2017 economy

Minnesota manufacturers are upbeat about the economy, with 90 percent expecting production levels to increase or stay the same in 2017, according to an annual joint survey by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development and the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. The 2016 Minnesota Manufacturing Business Conditions Survey also found that 86 percent of respondents expect orders to increase or stay the same in 2017 and 89 percent expect exports to increase or stay the same.

