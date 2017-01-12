Dead Art Billionaire Son Cleared of French Tax Fraud Charge
French judges cleared art dealer Guy Wildenstein of charges that he concealed paintings worth hundreds of millions of dollars in offshore trusts to avoid taxes, dealing a setback to the country's crackdown on tax dodging that spans from banks to politicians and Judge Olivier Geron said Thursday that there wasn't enough proof to determine that Wildenstein was guilty of fraudulently underestimating inheritance taxes after his father placed assets worth hundreds of millions of euros in offshore trusts before his death.
