Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc.
's stock had its "hold" rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The analysts wrote, "Citizen's Financial reported very strong 4Q16 results, continuing its progress toward a 10%+ ROTCE.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Testing Thomas T. Lee's IQ
|3 hr
|The Fugitive Chee...
|5
|I need Gold buyers. (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|hast1234
|36
|You Need To Modernize Your Missile Systems..Don...
|7 hr
|The Aging Missiles
|2
|Da Lai Monkey Related A Message from Russian Pu...
|18 hr
|Da Lai Monkey
|1
|A New Lead from NeNe: A Severance Pay Was Deliv...
|18 hr
|The Severance Pay
|1
|English Tsai of Taiwan Showed DC Trump: No Mira...
|21 hr
|English Tsai Sad ...
|1
|To Create Jobs in US Needs To Overhaul The Loca...
|22 hr
|To Go Bankrupt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC