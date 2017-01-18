Citigroup's quarterly profit gets boo...

Citigroup's quarterly profit gets boost from trading

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Citigroup Inc reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly profit, wrapping up a strong quarter for big U.S. banks, as trading in bonds and currencies surged following Donald Trump's surprise victory in November. "We had a strong finish to 2016, bringing momentum into this year," Chief Executive Michael Corbat said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John Koskinen Will Be Impeached, Thanks to Davi... 1 hr For Lori To Know 1
David Cheever Still Faces The Dark and Murky Fa... 10 hr Lori The Courier 1
David Cheever Will Face The Dark and Murky Fate... 23 hr Lori Davidson 2
Nicole Wheatman Rants and Chants asking for Help! Tue Nicole Rants 3
DC Trump Appears to Send the False Image Knowin... Tue Putin Said No 1
DC Trump Can Not Talk With No Action...Never Fo... Tue For Trump To Know 1
DC Trump Inherited A Down Fall of Ancient Ameri... Tue Trump Down Fall 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,593 • Total comments across all topics: 278,033,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC