Citigroup's earnings beat analysts' forecasts

Financial giant Citigroup reported a 7 per cent rise in fourth quarter profits on Wednesday, helped by a strong performance in the bank's trading business, a theme that has repeated itself with all the major Wall Street banks this quarter. The New York-based company said it earned $3.57 billion in the fourth quarter, or $1.14 per share, compared with $3.34 billion, or $1.02 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

