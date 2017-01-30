Citigroup plans to exit U.S. mortgage...

Citigroup plans to exit U.S. mortgage servicing operations by 2018

Jan 30

Jan 30 Citigroup Inc said on Monday that it would speed up the transformation of its U.S. mortgage business by effectively exiting servicing operations by the end of 2018. Citi will be selling its mortgage servicing rights on about 780,000 Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans of non-Citibank retail customers to New Residential Mortgage LLC .

