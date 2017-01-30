Citigroup Plans to Exit Mortgage Servicing by End of Next Year 31 minutes ago
The company reached an agreement to sell the servicing rights on loans with $97 billion of outstanding balances to New Residential Mortgage LLC, the New York-based company said Monday in a statement. Citigroup expects the move to reduce pretax results by about $400 million in the first quarter of 2017.
