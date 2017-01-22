Citigroup, HSBC Said Among Banks Mandated for Debut Kuwait Bond
Kuwait picked six banks to advise on its first international debt sale as the OPEC member joins other Gulf Arab monarchies shoring up public finances after the slump in oil prices. HSBC Holdings Plc are working as lead managers on the sale, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the information isn't public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Da Lai Monkey Related A Message from Russian Pu...
|6 hr
|Da Lai Monkey
|1
|A New Lead from NeNe: A Severance Pay Was Deliv...
|6 hr
|The Severance Pay
|1
|English Tsai of Taiwan Showed DC Trump: No Mira...
|9 hr
|English Tsai Sad ...
|1
|To Create Jobs in US Needs To Overhaul The Loca...
|10 hr
|To Go Bankrupt
|1
|David Cheever, The Dark Enforcer Left DC with D...
|12 hr
|The Dark Cheever
|3
|The Citigroup Servant Is Forged In Fire To Be D...
|12 hr
|The Yawning Cheever
|9
|China Has the Means and Resource to Keep the Wo...
|12 hr
|The Smort Cheever
|7
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC