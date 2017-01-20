China's growth edges up but 2016 weak...

China's growth edges up but 2016 weakest year since 1990

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Advance

China's economic growth ticked up in the final quarter of 2016 but its full-year performance was the weakest in three decades as it heads into a potential trade battle with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Trump, who takes office Friday, has promised to hike duties on Chinese goods, putting pressure on industries that employ millions of workers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DC Trump Needs to Address The Black and White I... 4 hr To End US Carnage 1
That Sinner Smith Lied About the Book Of Mormon... 6 hr Sinner Died Young 1
That Devil Abe Wants to Meet DC Trump To Pass o... 11 hr Abe The Devil 1
DC Trump Needs to Know and Protect the Major Ow... Thu Who Buy US Bonds 1
John Koskinen became KaBa-Con, The Beggar in Wa... Thu John KaBa-Con 1
John Koskinen Will Be Impeached, Thanks to Davi... Jan 18 For Lori To Know 1
David Cheever Still Faces The Dark and Murky Fa... Jan 18 Lori The Courier 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,336 • Total comments across all topics: 278,094,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC