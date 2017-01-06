Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth...

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2016 Dividend

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. , the holding company for The Bridgehampton National Bank, announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share. The dividend will be payable on January 31, 2017 to shareholders of record as of January 23, 2017.

Chicago, IL

