Blockchain, cognitive computing and cloud to shape future of finance
Jan 9 Blockchain, cognitive computing and cloud are some of the technologies that will shape the finance industry the most in the digital age, banking and technology chief executives told a financial conference on Monday. IBM Corp's president and chief executive Ginni Rometty said that cognitive computing, or computer systems that can mimic the way the human brain works, will be the "ultimate way" finance firms will become more competitive in the future.
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Despite Trump's Promise, The Economic Collapse ...
|2 hr
|My Stone Lion
|1
|Jack Ma of Alibaba Came to Meet President Elect...
|13 hr
|Jack Ma Offered T...
|1
|Great customer
|16 hr
|Nomirepayments5494
|1
|David Cheever Will Tell His Dark and Murky Hist...
|22 hr
|From Rag To Raggedy
|1
|David Cheever, The Bike Shop Operator Has The S...
|22 hr
|Smort Fisher
|3
|AUDI AG will be building cars in Mexico.
|22 hr
|Smort Cheever
|2
|A New Model Is Being Tested at Auto Industry to...
|22 hr
|Filthy Fisher
|4
