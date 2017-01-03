Blockchain, cognitive computing and c...

Blockchain, cognitive computing and cloud to shape future of finance

Jan 9 Blockchain, cognitive computing and cloud are some of the technologies that will shape the finance industry the most in the digital age, banking and technology chief executives told a financial conference on Monday. IBM Corp's president and chief executive Ginni Rometty said that cognitive computing, or computer systems that can mimic the way the human brain works, will be the "ultimate way" finance firms will become more competitive in the future.

