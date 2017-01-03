Bitcoin exchange operator pleads guil...

Bitcoin exchange operator pleads guilty in US case tied to JPMorgan hack

A Florida man pleaded guilty on Monday to charges that he conspired to operate an illegal bitcoin exchange, which prosecutors said was owned by an Israeli who oversaw a massive scheme to hack companies, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. Anthony Murgio arrives for a hearing at the Manhattan Federal Courthouse in New York, March 4, 2016.

