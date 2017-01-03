Belmond Ltd. (BEL) Receives Consensus...

Belmond Ltd. (BEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Belmond Ltd. have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

