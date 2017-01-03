Belmond Ltd. (BEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages
Shares of Belmond Ltd. have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Filthy and Low Demeanor Coumo Can Go To Hell...
|1 hr
|Cuomo SOB
|2
|DC Trump Needs to Work Out A Practical Job Plan...
|Tue
|Trump Job Plan
|1
|US Sen. Warren seeks to pull pot shops out of b...
|Tue
|Sneek Blee
|6
|AP Can Go To Hell With Lies and Cheats to Fool ...
|Tue
|Trashy AP
|1
|DC Trump Needs to Eradicate All Oba's Dark and ...
|Mon
|Oba Dark Policy
|1
|That Good for Nothing Oba Can Move Back to Chic...
|Mon
|Oba Last Word
|1
|David Cheever, The Citi Monkey Performed The Se...
|Mon
|The Citi Monkey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC