Banks Rejected by Supreme Court, Lose Bid to Derail Libor Suits
The U.S. Supreme Court turned away an appeal by Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., refusing to stop antitrust lawsuits that accuse some of the world's largest banks of conspiring to rig Libor. The banks sought review of a decision that said the suing investors had adequately claimed they were harmed by the alleged effort to drive Libor down.
