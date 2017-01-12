Bank of America tops 4Q profit forecasts

Bank of America's fourth-quarter profit jumped 47 percent from a year ago as the nation's largest consumer bank benefited from higher interest rates and lower expenses. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank said it earned a profit of $4.34 billion after payments to preferred shareholders, or 40 cents per share, up from $2.95 billion, or 27 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier.

