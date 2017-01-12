Bank of America tops 4Q profit forecasts

Bank of America tops 4Q profit forecasts

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Kansas City Nursing News

Bank of America's fourth-quarter profit jumped 47 percent from a year ago as the nation's largest consumer bank benefited from higher interest rates and lower expenses. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank said it earned a profit of $4.34 billion after payments to preferred shareholders, or 40 cents per share, up from $2.95 billion, or 27 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DC Trump Needs To Find A Miracle To Rid Of The ... 2 hr Where Is Miracle 3
That Beggar Tillerson Never Got Any Education a... 2 hr Dark And Murky 4
David Cheever, The Bike Shop Operator Has The S... 3 hr Smort Fisher 8
David Cheever Hurt His Hands In Moscow and May ... 3 hr Smort Cheever 3
David Cheever Will Tell His Dark and Murky Hist... 3 hr Smort Cheever 5
That AboRat Is To begin His Dark and Murky Days... 3 hr Filthy Cheever 3
A Small Head Oba Tried His Best To Bring in Pov... 17 hr Filthy AboRat 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,862 • Total comments across all topics: 277,880,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC