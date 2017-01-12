Bank of America tops 4Q profit forecasts
Bank of America's fourth-quarter profit jumped 47 percent from a year ago as the nation's largest consumer bank benefited from higher interest rates and lower expenses. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank said it earned a profit of $4.34 billion after payments to preferred shareholders, or 40 cents per share, up from $2.95 billion, or 27 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DC Trump Needs To Find A Miracle To Rid Of The ...
|2 hr
|Where Is Miracle
|3
|That Beggar Tillerson Never Got Any Education a...
|2 hr
|Dark And Murky
|4
|David Cheever, The Bike Shop Operator Has The S...
|3 hr
|Smort Fisher
|8
|David Cheever Hurt His Hands In Moscow and May ...
|3 hr
|Smort Cheever
|3
|David Cheever Will Tell His Dark and Murky Hist...
|3 hr
|Smort Cheever
|5
|That AboRat Is To begin His Dark and Murky Days...
|3 hr
|Filthy Cheever
|3
|A Small Head Oba Tried His Best To Bring in Pov...
|17 hr
|Filthy AboRat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC