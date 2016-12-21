Australia shares rise to 17-month hig...

Australia shares rise to 17-month high in strong start to 2017

Jan 3

Jan 3 Financials and materials lifted Australian shares to a near 17-month high on the first trading day of the year, with the benchmark topping 5,700 points. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 58.9 points, or 1 percent, to 5,724.7 by 0123 GMT, its highest since August 2015.

Chicago, IL

