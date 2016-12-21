Australia shares rise to 17-month high in strong start to 2017
Jan 3 Financials and materials lifted Australian shares to a near 17-month high on the first trading day of the year, with the benchmark topping 5,700 points. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 58.9 points, or 1 percent, to 5,724.7 by 0123 GMT, its highest since August 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DC Trump Needs to Work Out A Practical Job Plan...
|6 hr
|Trump Job Plan
|1
|US Sen. Warren seeks to pull pot shops out of b...
|9 hr
|Sneek Blee
|6
|AP Can Go To Hell With Lies and Cheats to Fool ...
|9 hr
|Trashy AP
|1
|DC Trump Needs to Eradicate All Oba's Dark and ...
|22 hr
|Oba Dark Policy
|1
|That Good for Nothing Oba Can Move Back to Chic...
|Mon
|Oba Last Word
|1
|David Cheever, The Citi Monkey Performed The Se...
|Mon
|The Citi Monkey
|1
|Strange Goings-On In Gold: The Dealers Buy In.
|Mon
|Knock off purse s...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC