At a private lunch in Davos, Jamie Di...

At a private lunch in Davos, Jamie Dimon was asked about the...

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

The main topic of conversation at the World Economic Forum last week was the fate of the world under the US Presidency of Donald J. Trump. At a private lunch on Thursday, a number of high-profile attendees were asked to share a few thoughts about life under Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Testing Thomas T. Lee's IQ 1 hr The Fugitive Chee... 5
I need Gold buyers. (Sep '10) 3 hr hast1234 36
You Need To Modernize Your Missile Systems..Don... 6 hr The Aging Missiles 2
Da Lai Monkey Related A Message from Russian Pu... 16 hr Da Lai Monkey 1
A New Lead from NeNe: A Severance Pay Was Deliv... 17 hr The Severance Pay 1
English Tsai of Taiwan Showed DC Trump: No Mira... 19 hr English Tsai Sad ... 1
To Create Jobs in US Needs To Overhaul The Loca... 20 hr To Go Bankrupt 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,239 • Total comments across all topics: 278,170,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC