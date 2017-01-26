As Trump takes office, Wells Fargo we...

As Trump takes office, Wells Fargo website to aid employees vanishes

There are 14 comments on the WTAQ-AM Green Bay story from 11 hrs ago, titled As Trump takes office, Wells Fargo website to aid employees vanishes.

After President Donald Trump took office, the U.S. Department of Labor quietly removed a special website it created as a resource for current and former Wells Fargo employees on workplace issues, including whistleblower retaliation complaints, according to a U.S. lawmaker. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat, sent a letter on Friday to acting Labor Secretary Edward Hugler after discovering on Tuesday that the site, www.dol.gov/wellsfargo , read: "Page not found."

stalk this

Bradenton, FL

#1 5 hrs ago
the GOP - Grand Old Parasites of the kosher nostra and Panama Papers will take their war profits and stash them off - shore and in the Tel Aviv money laundries..........Operation Gladio.

Chilli J

“So it's not you, It's them?”

Since: Jun 11

14,893

Location hidden
#2 5 hrs ago
With self-proclaimed Generalista Donaldo in La Casa Blanca, I'd expect to see a lot of this rolling back of worker's rights. El Presidente Donaldo, Bilderburg-wannabe, with delusions of grandeur, has little interest in the little guy.
The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

607

Location hidden
#3 3 hrs ago
As The Real Donald Trump I can assure you this has nothing to do with Wells Fargo holding part of the $1.2 Billion debt of Trump companies! How much debt to whom? You'll never know because I'm breaking my campaign promise to release my taxes!

Harry Paratestes

“Dewey wins!”

Since: Sep 14

3,638

Bugtussle Ky

#4 2 hrs ago
Chilli J wrote:
With self-proclaimed Generalista Donaldo in La Casa Blanca, I'd expect to see a lot of this rolling back of worker's rights. El Presidente Donaldo, Bilderburg-wannabe, with delusions of grandeur, has little interest in the little guy.
No mas Chilli Juan.....
No mas.
Ay caramba....you're making my side hurt.

Self-proclaimed Generalista?
It appears you're another of the overconfident Hillarhoids who didn't make it to the polls, and suffering butthurt.
Who does have any interest in the little guy, little guy?
(aside from you when you're rubbing one out)

Harry Paratestes

“Dewey wins!”

Since: Sep 14

3,638

Bugtussle Ky

#5 2 hrs ago
The Real Donald Trump wrote:
As The Real Donald Trump I can assure you this has nothing to do with Wells Fargo holding part of the $1.2 Billion debt of Trump companies! How much debt to whom? You'll never know because I'm breaking my campaign promise to release my taxes!
At this point, all but the unstable have moved on and are filing their own.

What's in your wallet?
The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

607

Location hidden
#6 2 hrs ago
Harry Paratestes wrote:
<quoted text>At this point, all but the unstable have moved on and are filing their own.

What's in your wallet?
My dearest faithful! Excellent "alternative fact!" Nevermind the +300K who have signed the White House petition! Less than 2000 have signed the petition to prosecute Hillary! I fear my tax returns will plague me like a birth certificate!
The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

607

Location hidden
#7 2 hrs ago
The Real Donald Trump wrote:
<quoted text>My dearest faithful! Excellent "alternative fact!" Nevermind the +300K who have signed the White House petition! Less than 2000 have signed the petition to prosecute Hillary! I fear my tax returns will plague me like a birth certificate!
And thank you for forgiving me for breaking my campaign promise! I wonder where the line is?! We'll see!
Harry Paratestes

“Dewey wins!”

Since: Sep 14

3,638

Bugtussle Ky

#8 1 hr ago
The Real Donald Trump wrote:
<quoted text>
My dearest faithful! Excellent "alternative fact!" Nevermind the +300K who have signed the White House petition! Less than 2000 have signed the petition to prosecute Hillary! I fear my tax returns will plague me like a birth certificate!
Holy frijoles!+300K?
That's like.....everyone at the Real Madrid game?
Got Ronaldos' signature?
That one might be worth something.

Pssst.
Nobody cares about Hillary, she's old news. As impotent as she was, she was at best a speed bump before the inevitable transfer of power.
2,000 petitioning for prosecution, millions petitioning for execution. I guess perspective is in your way.

Hop on the bus dope.
I think there might be a seat left, way in the back.
The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

607

Location hidden
#9 1 hr ago
Harry Paratestes wrote:
<quoted text>Holy frijoles!+300K?
That's like.....everyone at the Real Madrid game?
Got Ronaldos' signature?
That one might be worth something.

Pssst.
Nobody cares about Hillary, she's old news. As impotent as she was, she was at best a speed bump before the inevitable transfer of power.
2,000 petitioning for prosecution, millions petitioning for execution. I guess perspective is in your way.

Hop on the bus dope.
I think there might be a seat left, way in the back.
Absolutely my dear faithful! I just knew you faithfuls wouldn't care one bit that I won't be investigating Hillary! I just want to let her heal! Makes me feel better about knowing I'm going to break another promise and let American taxpayers pay for that wall! It's only $15 Billion! Remember "mark my words!?"
Harry Paratestes

“Dewey wins!”

Since: Sep 14

3,638

Bugtussle Ky

#10 29 min ago
The Real Donald Trump wrote:
<quoted text>
Absolutely my dear faithful! I just knew you faithfuls wouldn't care one bit that I won't be investigating Hillary! I just want to let her heal! Makes me feel better about knowing I'm going to break another promise and let American taxpayers pay for that wall! It's only $15 Billion! Remember "mark my words!?"
Dumbass!
It can be done for material cost alone.
Dump a mountain of brick at the border.
Mexicans will lay them out of force of habit.
The hard part will be transportation from the Home Depot parking lot.
The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

607

Location hidden
#11 20 min ago
Harry Paratestes wrote:
<quoted text>Dumbass!
It can be done for material cost alone.
Dump a mountain of brick at the border.
Mexicans will lay them out of force of habit.
The hard part will be transportation from the Home Depot parking lot.
That's it my dearest faithful! When the Senate Majority Leader says a border wall will cost $15 Billion, call him and dumbass and tell him to use illegal Mexicans! They're cheap and you don't have to pay taxes!
Harry Paratestes

“Dewey wins!”

Since: Sep 14

3,638

Bugtussle Ky

#12 11 min ago
The Real Donald Trump wrote:
<quoted text>
That's it my dearest faithful! When the Senate Majority Leader says a border wall will cost $15 Billion, call him and dumbass and tell him to use illegal Mexicans! They're cheap and you don't have to pay taxes!
Cheap? They're free... and will be passing by soon.
The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

607

Location hidden
#13 5 min ago
Harry Paratestes wrote:
<quoted text>Cheap? They're free... and will be passing by soon.
Delightful my dearest faithful! Tremendous zeal and allegiance! Ever ready to deny irrefutable facts! How blessed I am to count amongst my flock!
The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

607

Location hidden
#14 1 min ago
Attention faithfuls! At the recent Republican retreat, Texas Republican Burgess has set the president that Obamacare is now to be referred to as the Affordable Care Act; "because that's what it really is!" Apparently Republicans are concerned about the political peril of repeal! They don't won't to own the aftermath by having it branded as 'Trumpcare!'
