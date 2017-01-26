As Trump takes office, Wells Fargo website to aid employees vanishes
There are 14 comments on the WTAQ-AM Green Bay story from 11 hrs ago, titled As Trump takes office, Wells Fargo website to aid employees vanishes. In it, WTAQ-AM Green Bay reports that:
After President Donald Trump took office, the U.S. Department of Labor quietly removed a special website it created as a resource for current and former Wells Fargo employees on workplace issues, including whistleblower retaliation complaints, according to a U.S. lawmaker. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat, sent a letter on Friday to acting Labor Secretary Edward Hugler after discovering on Tuesday that the site, www.dol.gov/wellsfargo , read: "Page not found."
#1 5 hrs ago
the GOP - Grand Old Parasites of the kosher nostra and Panama Papers will take their war profits and stash them off - shore and in the Tel Aviv money laundries..........Operation Gladio.
“So it's not you, It's them?”
Since: Jun 11
14,893
Location hidden
#2 5 hrs ago
With self-proclaimed Generalista Donaldo in La Casa Blanca, I'd expect to see a lot of this rolling back of worker's rights. El Presidente Donaldo, Bilderburg-wannabe, with delusions of grandeur, has little interest in the little guy.
Since: Dec 16
607
Location hidden
#3 3 hrs ago
As The Real Donald Trump I can assure you this has nothing to do with Wells Fargo holding part of the $1.2 Billion debt of Trump companies! How much debt to whom? You'll never know because I'm breaking my campaign promise to release my taxes!
“Dewey wins!”
Since: Sep 14
3,638
Bugtussle Ky
#4 2 hrs ago
No mas Chilli Juan.....
No mas.
Ay caramba....you're making my side hurt.
Self-proclaimed Generalista?
It appears you're another of the overconfident Hillarhoids who didn't make it to the polls, and suffering butthurt.
Who does have any interest in the little guy, little guy?
(aside from you when you're rubbing one out)
“Dewey wins!”
Since: Sep 14
3,638
Bugtussle Ky
#5 2 hrs ago
At this point, all but the unstable have moved on and are filing their own.
What's in your wallet?
Since: Dec 16
607
Location hidden
#6 2 hrs ago
My dearest faithful! Excellent "alternative fact!" Nevermind the +300K who have signed the White House petition! Less than 2000 have signed the petition to prosecute Hillary! I fear my tax returns will plague me like a birth certificate!
Since: Dec 16
607
Location hidden
#7 2 hrs ago
And thank you for forgiving me for breaking my campaign promise! I wonder where the line is?! We'll see!
“Dewey wins!”
Since: Sep 14
3,638
Bugtussle Ky
#8 1 hr ago
Holy frijoles!+300K?
That's like.....everyone at the Real Madrid game?
Got Ronaldos' signature?
That one might be worth something.
Pssst.
Nobody cares about Hillary, she's old news. As impotent as she was, she was at best a speed bump before the inevitable transfer of power.
2,000 petitioning for prosecution, millions petitioning for execution. I guess perspective is in your way.
Hop on the bus dope.
I think there might be a seat left, way in the back.
Since: Dec 16
607
Location hidden
#9 1 hr ago
Absolutely my dear faithful! I just knew you faithfuls wouldn't care one bit that I won't be investigating Hillary! I just want to let her heal! Makes me feel better about knowing I'm going to break another promise and let American taxpayers pay for that wall! It's only $15 Billion! Remember "mark my words!?"
“Dewey wins!”
Since: Sep 14
3,638
Bugtussle Ky
#10 29 min ago
Dumbass!
It can be done for material cost alone.
Dump a mountain of brick at the border.
Mexicans will lay them out of force of habit.
The hard part will be transportation from the Home Depot parking lot.
Since: Dec 16
607
Location hidden
#11 20 min ago
That's it my dearest faithful! When the Senate Majority Leader says a border wall will cost $15 Billion, call him and dumbass and tell him to use illegal Mexicans! They're cheap and you don't have to pay taxes!
“Dewey wins!”
Since: Sep 14
3,638
Bugtussle Ky
#12 11 min ago
Cheap? They're free... and will be passing by soon.
Since: Dec 16
607
Location hidden
#13 5 min ago
Delightful my dearest faithful! Tremendous zeal and allegiance! Ever ready to deny irrefutable facts! How blessed I am to count amongst my flock!
Since: Dec 16
607
Location hidden
#14 1 min ago
Attention faithfuls! At the recent Republican retreat, Texas Republican Burgess has set the president that Obamacare is now to be referred to as the Affordable Care Act; "because that's what it really is!" Apparently Republicans are concerned about the political peril of repeal! They don't won't to own the aftermath by having it branded as 'Trumpcare!'
