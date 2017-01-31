Angela Merkel rejects trade accusations made by Trump adviser
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has rejected claims made by Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro that Germany is using a "grossly undervalued" euro to take advantage of its trading partners. "Germany is a country that has always called for the European Central Bank to pursue an independent policy, just as the Bundesbank did before the euro existed," Merkel said Tuesday.
