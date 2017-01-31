Angela Merkel rejects trade accusatio...

Angela Merkel rejects trade accusations made by Trump adviser

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: GantDaily.com

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has rejected claims made by Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro that Germany is using a "grossly undervalued" euro to take advantage of its trading partners. "Germany is a country that has always called for the European Central Bank to pursue an independent policy, just as the Bundesbank did before the euro existed," Merkel said Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
US Is At A Cross Road For Changes...No One Know... 5 hr The Boycott 1
News Columbus 2025: Where to from here? 6 hr Will Dockery 1
People of Europe came from Central Asia, The Bi... 7 hr Human Migration 1
Cheever's Stealth Plots Would Cause Him the Cha... 9 hr Not My President 1
There Is No Way For Me to Respond To That Nagro... 10 hr Nagro Cheever 4
Harry Truman made a historic mistake A half Cen... (Feb '13) 18 hr ssteve171717 7
President Trump Needs to Find A New IRS Commiss... 22 hr For Lori To Know 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,961 • Total comments across all topics: 278,432,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC