Ahead of key lender meetings, battered Toshiba expects support

Toshiba Corp's chairman expects lenders to offer support during key meetings over the coming weeks, as the chips-to-construction conglomerate prepares to book a multi-billion dollar hit to its core nuclear arm. FILE PHOTO - Workers prepare the New Year's eve numerals above a Toshiba sign in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 26, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.