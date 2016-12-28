Whistleblower sues Wells Fargo amid a...

Whistleblower sues Wells Fargo amid accounts scandal

18 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

A former branch manager for Wells Fargo has filed a federal lawsuit against the embattled bank, claiming that supervisors harassed her after she had alerted them to improper sales and account activity by employees. Diana Duenas-Brown, who worked for Wells Fargo for 14 years, including 11 as a branch manager in a Sonoma County community, reported at least 25 instances of illegal or improper sales activity by employees in the bank district where she worked, according to the federal lawsuit.

