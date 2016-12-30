Wells Fargo Settles With Brokers Over Claims of Racial Bias
Wells Fargo & Co. settled a dispute with a group of black brokers claiming the bank failed to give them the same career opportunities as their white colleagues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Expulsion of 35 Russian Diplomats Is A Done...
|54 min
|Russian Expulsion
|1
|Treasury IG and All Investigators Need Not Obey...
|14 hr
|Fugitive Cheever
|2
|David Cheever And Accomplice at Citigroup Commi...
|16 hr
|Fugitive Cheever
|1
|All Those Who Stole and Robbed Lee Family Wealt...
|18 hr
|Ghost Cheever
|1
|David Cheever Is Crowned The Dirt Rich Fool For...
|18 hr
|Negro Cheever
|4
|America Can Die Quietly with All the Black Magg...
|18 hr
|Negro Cheever
|3
|That Smort Putin Is Testing DC Trump On His Abi...
|22 hr
|Smort Putin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC