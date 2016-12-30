Wells Fargo Settles With Brokers Over...

Wells Fargo Settles With Brokers Over Claims of Racial Bias

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Wells Fargo & Co. settled a dispute with a group of black brokers claiming the bank failed to give them the same career opportunities as their white colleagues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Expulsion of 35 Russian Diplomats Is A Done... 54 min Russian Expulsion 1
Treasury IG and All Investigators Need Not Obey... 14 hr Fugitive Cheever 2
David Cheever And Accomplice at Citigroup Commi... 16 hr Fugitive Cheever 1
All Those Who Stole and Robbed Lee Family Wealt... 18 hr Ghost Cheever 1
David Cheever Is Crowned The Dirt Rich Fool For... 18 hr Negro Cheever 4
America Can Die Quietly with All the Black Magg... 18 hr Negro Cheever 3
That Smort Putin Is Testing DC Trump On His Abi... 22 hr Smort Putin 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,545 • Total comments across all topics: 277,483,601

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC