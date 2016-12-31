Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $398,000 Stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.
Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period.
