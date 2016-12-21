UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 23
Dec 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.1 percent on Friday ahead of the cash market open. European markets are expected to have a quiet session as it is only a half-day on the London Stock Exchange, with the British market shutting at 1230 GMT.
