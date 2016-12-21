UPDATE 1-LSE Group in talks to sell French LCH Clearnet ops to Euronext

Dec 20 Euronext is in exclusive talks to buy LCH Group's French clearing business, Deutsche Boerse and London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Tuesday, a deal that may help pave the way for a combination of the Frankfurt and London exchanges. Both exchange operators said that the talks are being held to address proactively anti-trust concerns raised by the European Commission in relation to a proposed combination between Boerse and the London Stock Exchange.

