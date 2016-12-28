The Ratings Game: Bank of New York up...

The Ratings Game: Bank of New York upgraded after mostly missing out on post-election rally

10 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

Bank of New York shares have gained just 8% since the election, lagging a 24% advance for the broader banking sector. Raymond James on Wednesday gave a shout-out to Bank of New York Mellon Corp., the custodial bank that has largely missed out on the sector's post-election rally.

