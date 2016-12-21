The average UK house price stood at 205,898 in December, Nationwide Building Society said.
Property values have increased by 4.5% across 2016 - and for the first time since 2008 the rate of house price growth in London has ended the year below the national average, according to an index. The average UK house price stood at A 205,898 in December, marking a 0.8% month-on-month increase, Nationwide Building Society said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sutton Guardian.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America Can Die Quietly with All the Black Magg...
|1 hr
|For Trump To Learn
|1
|Never Expect Abe of Japan to Apologize...You Ne...
|Wed
|No Apology
|1
|David Cheever Is Crowned The Dirt Rich Fool For...
|Tue
|The Dirt Rich Che...
|2
|IRS Tax Help Center Ought To Contact David Chee...
|Tue
|A Waste of Time
|1
|American News Are Known To Be Not Trusted... Do...
|Tue
|Pop Corn Michael
|1
|CMO's for sale (Nov '08)
|Tue
|Hua Yue
|87
|Historical bonds. The true status
|Tue
|A Wealthy Cheever
|5
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC