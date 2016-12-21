The average UK house price stood at 2...

The average UK house price stood at 205,898 in December, Nationwide Building Society said.

Property values have increased by 4.5% across 2016 - and for the first time since 2008 the rate of house price growth in London has ended the year below the national average, according to an index. The average UK house price stood at A 205,898 in December, marking a 0.8% month-on-month increase, Nationwide Building Society said.

