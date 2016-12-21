Spanish Banks Lose EU Case on Mortgag...

Spanish Banks Lose EU Case on Mortgage Interest Repayments 25 minutes ago

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Bloomberg

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA , may have to give back billions of euros to mortgage customers after a ruling by the Borrowers who paid too much interest on home loans pre-dating a May 2013 Spanish ruling on so-called mortgage floors are entitled to a refund from their banks, judges at the EU Court of Justice ruled in Luxembourg Wednesday. The court said that a proposed time limit on the refunds is illegal.

