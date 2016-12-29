Share market takes a dip

3 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

The share market is slightly lower as gains by gold miners are unable to offset weakness in the real estate sector. The share market's benchmark ASX/S&P200 index was down 0.12 per cent at 1200 AEDT, following a weaker session on Wall Street.

