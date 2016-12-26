Regions Financial Corp. (RF) Upgraded to Outperform at FBR & Co
The brokerage presently has a $10.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00. FBR & Co's price objective suggests a potential downside of 27.88% from the company's previous close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Historical bonds. The true status
|1 hr
|David Cheever
|3
|David Cheever Could Suffer A Total Loss of His ...
|2 hr
|Cheever Wealth
|1
|David Cheever Needs To Hide Again And Not To Be...
|18 hr
|Cheever Failed
|1
|David Cheever Could Not Evade Justice Any Longe...
|Sun
|The Noted Bank Fr...
|1
|David Cheever Is Having A Dark and Murry Christ...
|Sun
|Dark and Murry
|2
|The Smort Bunch Can Prosper By Forcing Richard ...
|Sun
|Dark and Murry
|4
|Piao Yuanri (Chinese citizen): Fraud Warning. (Jun '16)
|Sun
|Dark and Murry
|10
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC