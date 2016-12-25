Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB) Given Outperform Rating at BNP Paribas
's stock had its "outperform" rating reissued by analysts at BNP Paribas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 8,200 price target on the stock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David Cheever Needs To Hide Again And Not To Be...
|10 hr
|Cheever Failed
|1
|David Cheever Could Not Evade Justice Any Longe...
|Sun
|The Noted Bank Fr...
|1
|David Cheever Is Having A Dark and Murry Christ...
|Sun
|Dark and Murry
|2
|The Smort Bunch Can Prosper By Forcing Richard ...
|Sun
|Dark and Murry
|4
|Historical bonds. The true status
|Sun
|Dark and Murry
|2
|Piao Yuanri (Chinese citizen): Fraud Warning. (Jun '16)
|Sun
|Dark and Murry
|10
|David Cheever Revisited His Empty Dream For Bei...
|Dec 24
|The Empty Dream
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC