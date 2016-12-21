One massive fire district
The recent RFS merger puts Supt Kam Baker in charge of a region reaching from Gloucester and the Great Lakes up to Port Macquarie and Lord Howe Island. In its place is the one month old merged and larger RFS Mid Coast District, encompassing Gloucester to Great Lakes to Greater Taree to Port Macquarie and Lord Howe Island, with Superintendent Kam Baker at the helm.
