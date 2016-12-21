National Australia Bank customers fur...

National Australia Bank customers furious after internet, phone banking crash

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Age

National Australia Bank has been flooded with customer complaints after its internet and phone banking crashed two days before Christmas. Customers began reporting problems on Thursday morning, saying they could not access internet banking.

