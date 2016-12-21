Markets Right Now: Shares higher on Wall Street
Bond yields rose, taking interest rates higher. That helped financial firms. Goldman Sachs rose 1.2 percent and Regions Financial rose 2.3 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David Cheever Is Having A Dark and Murry Christ...
|3 hr
|Dark and Murry
|1
|David Cheever Revisited His Empty Dream For Bei...
|10 hr
|The Empty Dream
|1
|Piao Yuanri (Chinese citizen): Fraud Warning. (Jun '16)
|13 hr
|Agent Fisher
|7
|David Cheever Is Given The Final Offer and The ...
|Fri
|My Stone Lion
|2
|The Smort Bunch Can Prosper By Forcing Richard ...
|Fri
|Smort Bunch
|1
|Devil Emoji Cheever, Michael O'Neill of Citigro...
|Fri
|Smort Cheever
|1
|Stooge Cheever, Messy Lo-Rat and Filthy Fisher ...
|Fri
|Smort Fisher
|3
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC