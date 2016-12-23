Justice Orders Whistleblower to Testify in Wells Fargo Probe
The U.S. Department of Justice has subpoenaed a high-profile whistleblower in its criminal investigation into Wells Fargo & Co's opening of accounts without customer permission. U.S. prosecutors in San Francisco have asked Wells Fargo banker Yesenia Guitron, who lost a private lawsuit against the fourth-largest lender, to testify before a grand jury in San Francisco on Tuesday, according to a subpoena dated Dec. 12, which was seen by Reuters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Smort Bunch Can Prosper By Forcing Richard ...
|4 hr
|Dark and Murry
|4
|Historical bonds. The true status
|4 hr
|Dark and Murry
|2
|Piao Yuanri (Chinese citizen): Fraud Warning. (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|Dark and Murry
|10
|David Cheever Is Having A Dark and Murry Christ...
|18 hr
|Dark and Murry
|1
|David Cheever Revisited His Empty Dream For Bei...
|Sat
|The Empty Dream
|1
|David Cheever Is Given The Final Offer and The ...
|Fri
|My Stone Lion
|2
|Devil Emoji Cheever, Michael O'Neill of Citigro...
|Fri
|Smort Cheever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC