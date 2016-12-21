International Finance Corporation IFC...

International Finance Corporation IFC Launches Off-Grid Market...

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, launched an online tool to develop off-grid energy in Sub Saharan Africa. The "Off-Grid Market Opportunity Tool" draws on a database that will help companies, governments, development agencies, academics and civil society to better assess the potential market for off-grid energy solutions.

Chicago, IL

