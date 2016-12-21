In the Dock: See who has been before the courts - published December 20
LAURA JANE FRANCIS, also known as LAURA BENN, aged 39, of no fixed abode. Admitted at Jubilee Retail Park, Weymouth stealing Cowbelle Latte Macchiatos to the total value of 98p belonging to Aldi Stores.
