Hawkish RBA seems reluctant to cut rates
The Reserve Bank is in a hawkish mindset going into the new year with the chances of another interest rate cut begining to fade, economists say. The Reserve Bank of Australia board left interest rates on hold at an all-time low of 1.5 per cent earlier this month, noting that rates had been cut by 3.25 percentage points since the current easing cycle began in 2011.
