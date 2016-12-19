Ghana to rake in $2.3bn annually from...

Ghana to rake in $2.3bn annually from Sankofa gas project

Monday Dec 19

New figures released by the International Finance Corporation has projected that the Sankofa Gye Name Oil and Gas field will generate about $2.3 billion in revenues for the government of Ghana annually . The field which will provide reliable gas supply for thermal plants is also estimated to help produce about 1000 megawatts of power.

