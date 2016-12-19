Ghana to rake in $2.3bn annually from Sankofa gas project
New figures released by the International Finance Corporation has projected that the Sankofa Gye Name Oil and Gas field will generate about $2.3 billion in revenues for the government of Ghana annually . The field which will provide reliable gas supply for thermal plants is also estimated to help produce about 1000 megawatts of power.
